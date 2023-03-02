Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,485,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,629,712 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.43% of Coterra Energy worth $1,736,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CTRA. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 703.5% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3,018.9% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

CTRA stock opened at $25.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Coterra Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

CTRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

