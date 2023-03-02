Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $18.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 29.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. New Street Research began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.02.

NYSE CPNG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 6,783,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,081,129. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.01 and its 200 day moving average is $17.10. Coupang has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -279.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,651,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Coupang by 727.8% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Coupang by 1,125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

