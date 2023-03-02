Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Coupang had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Coupang Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $14.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.10. Coupang has a 12 month low of $8.98 and a 12 month high of $26.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CPNG. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on shares of Coupang in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $3,652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,651,928 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,290,104,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Coupang by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupang during the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Coupang by 463.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 105,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

