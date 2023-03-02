Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Announces Earnings Results

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $933.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CBRL traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $112.67. 327,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,867. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $81.87 and a 1 year high of $128.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRL. UBS Group began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. CL King raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 141.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

