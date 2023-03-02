Craig Hallum Boosts Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Price Target to $124.00

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $124.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of DY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,494. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.89 and its 200-day moving average is $99.50. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $917.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.89 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. Dycom Industries’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dycom Industries news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DY. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 38,826 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Dycom Industries by 0.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Dycom Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

