Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,527 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance during the third quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 251.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 222 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CACC shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

CACC stock opened at $444.24 on Thursday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $358.00 and a twelve month high of $648.95. The company has a current ratio of 23.10, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $471.54.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $14.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

