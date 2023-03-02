Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Short Interest Update

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the January 31st total of 87,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.00 ($11.70) to €10.50 ($11.17) in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €11.50 ($12.23) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crédit Agricole from €10.60 ($11.28) to €10.00 ($10.64) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Crédit Agricole from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Crédit Agricole from €14.00 ($14.89) to €13.00 ($13.83) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRARY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.03. 108,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,399. Crédit Agricole has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $6.32. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.02.

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

