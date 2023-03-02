Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF) Short Interest Down 48.3% in February

Credit Saison Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,700 shares, a decrease of 48.3% from the January 31st total of 302,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,567.0 days.

Credit Saison Stock Performance

Credit Saison stock remained flat at C$13.39 during trading on Wednesday. Credit Saison has a one year low of C$12.54 and a one year high of C$13.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.76.

About Credit Saison

Credit Saison Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of consumer credit and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Service, Lease, Finance, Real Estate-related, and Entertainment. The Credit Service segment covers businesses related to credit card shopping, cash advance, smartphone settlement, and servicing (loan collection agency).

