Credit Suisse Group Cuts MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $15.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on MeridianLink from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on MeridianLink from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut MeridianLink from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on MeridianLink from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

MeridianLink Stock Performance

MeridianLink stock opened at $15.35 on Thursday. MeridianLink has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 390.50 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MeridianLink

In related news, insider Chris Maloof sold 14,761 shares of MeridianLink stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total value of $209,163.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,598.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in MeridianLink in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 610.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 81.3% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of MeridianLink by 261.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 68.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

Featured Stories

