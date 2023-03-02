Credit Suisse Group Lowers RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Price Target to $3.50

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 148.61% from the company’s current price.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of RealReal to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of RealReal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of RealReal in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of RealReal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.40. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RealReal

About RealReal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of RealReal by 222.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 22,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RealReal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal during the first quarter worth $89,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,978 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of RealReal by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 250,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 58,056 shares during the period. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.