Credit Suisse Group Trims GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Target Price to $8.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.08.
GoodRx Stock Up 4.0 %
GDRX opened at $5.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 10.34 and a current ratio of 10.34. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.56, a PEG ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.84.
GoodRx Company Profile
GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.
