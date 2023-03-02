Creditcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.88 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00002113 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $105.11 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 211,464,279 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:*”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal’s completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”*Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

