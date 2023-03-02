Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.00-$11.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $10.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$4.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.97 billion.

Shares of CROX traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $125.49. The company had a trading volume of 360,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,894. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.89. Crocs has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $143.50.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded Crocs from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.29.

In other Crocs news, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,154,829.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 134,102 shares in the company, valued at $17,515,062.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total transaction of $738,702.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,154,829.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Crocs by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Crocs by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

