Cronos Group Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cronos Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cronos Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cronos Group’s FY2027 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Cronos Group from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cronos Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.45.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Cronos Group

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.09. The company had a trading volume of 994,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,294. Cronos Group has a 1 year low of $1.97 and a 1 year high of $4.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $2.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRON. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cronos Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 21,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cronos Group

In other Cronos Group news, Director Jason Marc Adler bought 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $112,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 497,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,564.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 294,000 shares of company stock worth $844,292. 5.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

