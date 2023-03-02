CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.
CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance
NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About CrossAmerica Partners
CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.
Featured Articles
