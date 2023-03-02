CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

NYSE:CAPL opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.72. CrossAmerica Partners has a 1 year low of $18.32 and a 1 year high of $23.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.10, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAPL. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 173,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CrossAmerica Partners by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 254,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 23.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

