CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,993,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.85% of CrowdStrike worth $328,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $461,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 9.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $101,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth $13,950,000. 65.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock opened at $120.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.25 and a 12-month high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $580.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $100.03 per share, with a total value of $1,500,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,419 shares in the company, valued at $5,543,562.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

