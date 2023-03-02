Cryo-Cell International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.05

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $3.82. Cryo-Cell International shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 4,252 shares changing hands.

Cryo-Cell International Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cryo-Cell International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cryo-Cell International stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCEL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 409,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,000. Cryo-Cell International makes up about 0.6% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC owned 4.81% of Cryo-Cell International at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

Cryo-Cell International Company Profile

Cryo-Cell International, Inc is cord blood bank, which engages in providing stem cell cryopreservation services and advancing regenerative medicine. It operates through the following segments: Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage, and Prepacyte CB. The Cellular Processing and Cryogenic Storage segment focuses on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood and tissue stem cells for family use.

