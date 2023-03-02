CSFB Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Price Target to C$60.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at CSFB from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$56.58. 358,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,219. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.14. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$39.05 and a 12 month high of C$65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 18.18 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The firm has a market cap of C$25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Transactions at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. In related news, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 24,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total transaction of C$1,344,952.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,645,102.53. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 32,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.27, for a total value of C$1,773,000.90. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

