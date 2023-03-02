CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $9,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CSX by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CSX by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in CSX by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of CSX by 183.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,808,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CSX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,224,885. The stock has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.80. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CSX from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.