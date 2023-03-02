CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Hits $0.0485

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, CUBE has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. CUBE has a market cap of $29.07 million and $2,066.74 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0485 or 0.00000206 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CUBE

CUBE’s launch date was January 6th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CUBE is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @itamcube and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CUBE is itamcube.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.

$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

Buying and Selling CUBE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

