Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUTR. William Blair initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Cutera Stock Performance

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Cutera has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $629.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cutera ( NASDAQ:CUTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.52 million. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 225.70% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. Cutera’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cutera will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

About Cutera



Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

