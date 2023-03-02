Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUTR. William Blair initiated coverage on Cutera in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Cutera from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Cutera from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.20.
Cutera Stock Performance
Shares of Cutera stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Cutera has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $629.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day moving average is $42.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cutera by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Cutera by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,946 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cutera by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.
About Cutera
Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.
