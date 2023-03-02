Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.
Cytokinetics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.
Cytokinetics Company Profile
Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.