Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Oppenheimer from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.56, a quick ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $33.10 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total transaction of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at $6,337,156.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $161,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,337,156.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $442,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,979,666.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,238 shares of company stock worth $1,832,679 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and muscle inhibitors as potential treatments for people with debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The firm is developing small molecule drug candidates specifically engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

