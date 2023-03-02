Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.20 Billion

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and $193.71 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dai token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 89.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.95 or 0.00423761 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,688.29 or 0.28642726 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Dai Profile

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,199,996,449 tokens. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dai is a decentralized, stablecoin cryptocurrency built on the Ethereum blockchain. It is designed to maintain a stable value relative to the US Dollar, and is backed by a reserve of collateral-backed tokens and other assets. Dai is an ERC-20 token, making it fully compatible with other Ethereum-based networks and wallets. It is designed to be used as a medium of exchange, store of value, and for facilitating online payments, money transfers, and other financial services. Dai was created by MakerDAO, a decentralized autonomous organization founded in 2014 by Danish entrepreneur Rune Christensen, and was officially launched on the main Ethereum network on December 18, 2017.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

