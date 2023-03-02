Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 92.9% from the January 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Daimler Truck from €36.00 ($38.30) to €40.00 ($42.55) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Daimler Truck alerts:

Daimler Truck Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DTRUY traded up $0.29 on Wednesday, hitting $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,822. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. Daimler Truck has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $17.51.

About Daimler Truck

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

Featured Articles

