Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.
DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Dana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dana Stock Up 0.3 %
Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dana will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Dana Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.
About Dana
Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dana (DAN)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.