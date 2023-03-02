Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

DAN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Dana from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Dana from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dana from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,798,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,580,000 after purchasing an additional 932,632 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Dana by 9.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Dana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co grew its stake in shares of Dana by 24.1% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,649,172 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,850,000 after buying an additional 319,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dana by 38.9% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 181,835 shares in the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Stock Up 0.3 %

Dana stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Dana will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.81%.

About Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

