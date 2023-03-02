DataHighway (DHX) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.99 or 0.00016953 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $128.16 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,113,567 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DataHighway

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 3.9460633 USD and is up 0.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,550,051.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

