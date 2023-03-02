Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT) Stock Price Up 0%

Davis Select International ETF (BATS:DINT – Get Rating) shot up 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.89 and last traded at $18.78. 9,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.77.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DINT. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 210.8% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Davis Select International ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Davis Select International ETF by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Davis Select International ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 44,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter.

