Decred Market Cap Achieves $348.67 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $348.67 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decred coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.60 or 0.00100403 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00215178 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00052069 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.75 or 0.00054222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004228 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000822 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,771,887 coins. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

