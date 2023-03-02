DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 1-Day Volume of $483.10

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $775,122.65 and $483.10 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0339 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.63 or 0.00215352 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.58 or 0.00100309 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00051937 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00054908 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004248 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000026 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,899,356 coins and its circulating supply is 22,890,596 coins. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.