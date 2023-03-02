Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 2.45% of Delek US worth $46,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in Delek US by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 20,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Delek US by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Delek US Stock Up 2.5 %

DK opened at $25.80 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.93%.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Featured Stories

