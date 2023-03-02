Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.
Delek US Stock Performance
Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.
Delek US Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.
Delek US Company Profile
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- Wall Street Sees 23% Upside In Revance, Maker Of Botox Competitor
- Has Workhorse Group Finally Hit Bottom?
- Target Offering A Rare Buying Opportunity After Earnings
- Rivian Gives Investors a Taste of the Anxiety Its Consumers Feel
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.