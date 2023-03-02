Delek US (NYSE:DK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 34.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share.

Delek US Stock Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $25.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. Delek US has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.08.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lowered shares of Delek US from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Delek US from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

Further Reading

