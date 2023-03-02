Denali Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.21) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.21) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.01). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Denali Therapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($3.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DNLI. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.64.

Denali Therapeutics Price Performance

DNLI traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,196. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.39. Denali Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.02. Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.67% and a negative net margin of 300.55%. The company had revenue of $10.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denali Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Denali Therapeutics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Denali Therapeutics

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,681,518.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $42,521.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,336.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,020 shares of company stock worth $2,689,975. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.