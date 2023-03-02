Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

On Friday, February 3rd, Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00.

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.3 %

SNX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. The stock had a trading volume of 154,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.72. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $115.14.

TD SYNNEX Increases Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.78 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 1.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from TD SYNNEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 7.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after acquiring an additional 432,189 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TD SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth about $34,999,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 189.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 351,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,028,000 after acquiring an additional 229,997 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,732,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,018,000 after acquiring an additional 211,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,351,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,410,000 after purchasing an additional 205,708 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barrington Research raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.