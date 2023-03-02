DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $55.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 97.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

