DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $1.80-2.00 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $55.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.52.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%.
Several analysts have weighed in on XRAY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.
Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.
