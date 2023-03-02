DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.80-2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.85-3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.81 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.80-$2.00 EPS.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.43. 257,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200-day moving average is $32.52.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

