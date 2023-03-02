Desjardins Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) – Investment analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings of $3.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.67. The consensus estimate for Bank of Montreal’s current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share.

BMO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark lowered their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$164.34 target price on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$149.45.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:BMO traded down C$2.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$127.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 287,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,251,849. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$130.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$127.75. The company has a market cap of C$89.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$113.73 and a 12-month high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The bank reported C$3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.57 billion for the quarter. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 40.56% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

Bank of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, personal loans, small business lending, cash management, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

