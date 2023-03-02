Desjardins Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Uni-Select in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 27th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. The consensus estimate for Uni-Select’s current full-year earnings is $2.46 per share.

UNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$49.00 to C$50.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Uni-Select from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:UNS opened at C$46.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$40.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$39.49. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$25.65 and a 12 month high of C$47.68.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

