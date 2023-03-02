Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST) Insider Buys £6,800 in Stock

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Rating) insider Nick Rodgers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £6,800 ($8,205.62).

Destiny Pharma Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of DEST stock opened at GBX 32.50 ($0.39) on Thursday. Destiny Pharma plc has a 12-month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 70 ($0.84). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 52.42 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.87 million, a P/E ratio of -464.29 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a report on Monday.

About Destiny Pharma

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.