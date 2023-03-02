Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR) Insider Acquires A$22,900.00 in Stock

Deterra Royalties Limited (ASX:DRR – Get Rating) insider Jason Neal purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$4.58 ($3.09) per share, for a total transaction of A$22,900.00 ($15,472.97).

Deterra Royalties Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 210.68, a current ratio of 113.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Deterra Royalties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from Deterra Royalties’s previous Interim dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Deterra Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

Deterra Royalties Company Profile

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. It is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. The company holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

