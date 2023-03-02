Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Price Target to $220.00

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

KWR opened at $198.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.43. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $129.06 and a 1 year high of $216.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.01 million. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -195.51%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

