Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN – Get Rating) were up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €32.00 ($34.04) and last traded at €31.25 ($33.24). Approximately 49,288 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.05 ($33.03).

Separately, Baader Bank set a €41.90 ($44.57) price target on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $558.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is €29.49 and its 200-day moving average price is €27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, emerging growth, middle market, mid venture, late venture, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, PIPES, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies, and pre-IPO stage investments.

