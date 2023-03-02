Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Elm Ridge Management LLC

Elm Ridge Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,009 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 6.6% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $96.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.22.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,795,871. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $65.54. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 52.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.