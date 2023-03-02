DeXe One Day Volume Tops $2.07 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 2nd. DeXe has a total market cap of $107.68 million and $2.07 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeXe has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DeXe token can now be purchased for approximately $2.95 or 0.00012598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 93.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00423728 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,718.09 or 0.28640860 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,955.38746595 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.94896214 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $2,435,283.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

