DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the January 31st total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DIAGNOS Stock Performance

DIAGNOS stock remained flat at $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday. DIAGNOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative return on equity of 30,389.99% and a negative net margin of 445.58%.

About DIAGNOS

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

