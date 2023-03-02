Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,397 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after buying an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (down from $211.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Diamondback Energy to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.30.

Insider Activity

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

FANG stock opened at $144.62 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.04. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

