DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DICE. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,848,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,686,000 after buying an additional 1,640,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 460.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,910,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,648,000 after buying an additional 1,569,206 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,525,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,797,000 after buying an additional 1,450,555 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,390,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

