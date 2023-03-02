DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of DICE Therapeutics stock opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.55. DICE Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.64 and a 1-year high of $45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 0.69.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
