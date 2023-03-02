Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Insider Acquires A$201,850.00 in Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Rating) insider Vladimir Mitnovetski acquired 25,000 shares of Dicker Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$8.07 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of A$201,850.00 ($136,385.14).

Dicker Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Dicker Data Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, February 12th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Dicker Data’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Dicker Data Company Profile

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, and related products in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to approximately 8,200 resellers partners. The company was formerly known as Rodin Corporation Pty Limited. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

