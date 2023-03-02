D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVFGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

SIEVF opened at 200.00 on Thursday. D’Ieteren Group has a one year low of 129.25 and a one year high of 200.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is 188.10 and its 200 day moving average price is 170.65.

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, and Moleskine. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

