D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading 8.1% Higher

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 200.00 and last traded at 200.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 184.95.
D’Ieteren Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of 188.10 and a 200 day moving average of 170.65.
About D’Ieteren Group
D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, and Moleskine. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on D’Ieteren Group (SIEVF)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.