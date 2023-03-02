D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Trading 8.1% Higher

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 8.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 200.00 and last traded at 200.00. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at 184.95.

D’Ieteren Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of 188.10 and a 200 day moving average of 170.65.

About D’Ieteren Group

(Get Rating)

D’Ieteren Group engages in the distribution, replacement, and repair of automobile and motor vehicles parts. It operates through the following sgements: D’Ieteren Auto, Belron, and Moleskine. The D’Ieteren Auto segment distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, Skoda, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, Porsche, and Yamaha vehicles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D'Ieteren Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D'Ieteren Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.