Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.12 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Digital Financial Exchange has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. One Digital Financial Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001097 BTC on exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a total market capitalization of $70.06 million and $3.12 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Digital Financial Exchange

Digital Financial Exchange’s launch date was September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. Digital Financial Exchange’s official website is difx.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Digital Financial Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

